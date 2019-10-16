A scam is calling businesses in Longview and claiming to be selling ads for Lobo football programs, according to a district Facebook post and email sent to parents.
"We have been made aware of a company called School Spirit that has called businesses for Lobo football program ads," the email said. "This is not a business that is associated with LISD Athletics or the Lobo Football Booster Club."
The district said the only groups authorized to sell Lobo athletics ads or sponsorships is the sport's booster club or Txtreme.
"The same goes for promotional items," according to the district. "We and the boosters have certain vendors we work with and community partners who have paid to use the Rockin' L (logo)."
The email additionally said before contributing to any nonprofit scholarships, donors should contact the Longview High School College and Career Center.
In January, the district posted a warning of a scam from another company selling ads for a calendar or program that did not exist.
For information, contact the athletic office or district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross at eross@lisd.org .