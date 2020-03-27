The Gregg County mandatory shelter-at-home order issued Wednesday extended the dates local school districts will remain closed because of the new coronavirus.
Previously, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a mandate for Texas public schools to stay closed through April 3. The county’s mandate was set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and continue through 11:59 p.m. April 9.
By Thursday afternoon, Longview, Spring Hill, White Oak, Gladewater and Hallsville ISDs all had announced extended closure dates.
Even though Hallsville ISD is in Harrison County, its Facebook page said several students and staff live in the city of Longview or Gregg County, so it will remain closed until April 13.
Longview ISD said in a written statement it will remain closed through April 9 to comply with the county’s directive.
“We’re going to continue our efforts to provide child nutrition, delivery of instruction and support to our teachers and staff,” Superintendent James Wilcox said.
Pine Tree ISD already was scheduled to return on April 13, after the Easter holiday. White Oak ISD also has a tentative return date of April 13, Superintendent Brian Gray said.
While Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said he knows they will not return before April 10, he is not prepared to set a return date yet.
“I will say we will make every effort to bring students back to Spring Hill campuses this school year if the circumstances allow us,” he said. “We will continue to base these decisions on new data concerning the virus and guidance from local, state and health officials.”
Gladewater ISD announced on its Facebook page the district will comply with the shelter-in-place order. Currently, the school is set to open April 13 for staff and April 14 for students.
Kilgore ISD also announced on its Facebook page it will remain closed during the mandate.