As cases of COVID-19 among students and staff continue to pop up on Longview-area campuses, a new reporting system aims to make the impact of the virus on Texas’ schools more clear.
School districts must begin reporting COVID-19 cases on their campuses Tuesday to the state, and that data will be made available to the public. Previously, the Texas Education Agency only required districts to report confirmed virus cases to parents and staff associated with the school where cases were identified and to the local health department. Schools are not required to report cases to the media.
At Pine Tree ISD, two new COVID-19 cases were announced Friday — one each at the high school and junior high — that brought the total number of cases at the district since school started to six students and two staff members.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district is doing a good job following safety protocols, but it is not the only contributing factor to keeping case numbers down.
“You have to give some credit to our parents for making sure, outside of school, they’re reminding their kids to use their mask and protocols,” he said. “We only have them eight or nine hours in a day. That’s a lot of other hours in a day.”
As of Tuesday, Longview ISD had reported 15 students had tested positive for the coronavirus districtwide along with 14 staff members. On Thursday, the district reported three more cases along with one more Friday. The district had not provided an updated active case count by late Friday.
At Spring Hill ISD, there are three active COVID-19 cases, all involving students, said Superintendent Wayne Guidry.
White Oak ISD has 13 active student cases at the high school and three active staff cases, Superintendent Brian Gray said. Five active cases are at the middle school, and two active cases are at the primary school.
The district decided to shut down its high school campus Aug. 24 as a precaution, and the school will reopen Thursday. While the campus was shut down, students learned remotely, and the school was cleaned and sanitized, Gray said.
The district also teamed with the city of White Oak and White Oak Family Medicine to offer free COVID-19 testing to the district’s students and staff, he said.
School districts determine procedures for when to shut down campuses. Gray said White Oak trustees decided the time to shut down a school is when COVID-19 cases hit about 7% of the population.
“We did not reach that number at the high school, but out of an abundance of caution because we had some tested positive and saw symptoms of others, we felt we needed to be cautious for an amount of time,” he said. “You try to make the best decisions you can at the time. We wanted to be proactive and get out in front of it.”
Guidry said an investigation with the county health department would spur Spring Hill to close a campus. There is no set metric for when to shut down a school, but all cases are reported to the Gregg County Health Department, so the district would work with that agency to make a decision.
At Pine Tree, Clugston said closing a campus would involve determining where COVID-19 cases are spreading.
“It’s really not about cases as it’s about where you feel like your spread was happening,” he said. “If the spread’s happening outside the school, closing the school isn’t going to help. If you feel like it’s coming from within your school, you want to close and clean and look at your procedures and see what is our weakness that’s created this.”
School leaders said the reporting of case numbers does little to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it can help the state make informed decisions.
Clugston said the reporting process is basically filling out an online form about cases, the campus, any exposure and other information.
“My understanding is it’s going to be available to the public, but also anyone can pick up the phone and call us and we’ll tell them,” he said. “I think on a statewide basis, the state probably needs it more than anybody to try and make informed decisions there.”
Guidry also said the data will help with the decision-making process for schools moving forward.
“The more informed we are, and the more data we have, I think the better decisions we can make as a state and school districts,” he said. “I’m personally just a pro-data person, and I think it will help our state leaders make decisions.”
Gray said he is willing to do what it takes to help make the best decisions for the district.
“We’re certainly going to comply and fill out our stuff and give the state everything they need to make informed decisions,” he said. “If it helps them make solid decisions, I’m certainly willing to do anything they want us to do.”