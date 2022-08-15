Two school districts in Longview earned top marks — an A — in the first ratings the state has issued for school districts since the pandemic disrupted education in 2020.

Longview ISD and Spring Hill ISD earned As, while Pine Tree ISD received a B, and every campus in Longview's three school districts received an overall grade of either A or B, according to ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Ratings are based largely on student performance on the state's standardized test, the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR, but other considerations such as graduation rates and improvement year over year factor in as well.

"First off, we are very pleased and very happy for our teachers, very happy for our campus leaders and all the support personnel who play a part in helping campuses to be successful," said John Wink, who helps lead Longview ISD's Office of Innovation and Instruction." It's a testament to the teamwork of district personnel, he said.

Longview ISD knew from the time the pandemic began — when schools switched to virtual learning for a period of time — that it was important for students to be in school learning, he said. The district took many steps to make that possible.

"There were a lot of things that were happening at that time in the 2020-21 school year," including innovations in technology that teachers used as they worked to ensure there wasn't a "tremendous amount of learning loss at that time," Wink said.

Without that, he said, the 2021-22 school year would have been more challenging. Instead, pandemic learning gaps closed quickly.

At Pine Tree, Superintendent Steve Clugston described the district as "solid Bs."

"We're pleased where we're at. We're not satisfied where we're at," he said and scores reflect where the district is and where it expected to be.

"I think we're in a position to make some advances from here," he said, adding that he's proud of everyone's hard work.

He said children who are economically disadvantaged and who don't necessarily get a lot of support at home — with single moms perhaps working two or three jobs — are sometimes behind. Throw a pandemic into that mix, Clugston said, and it puts students who already were behind even further below where they should be. About 69% of Pine Tree's student body is considered economically disadvantaged. (It's about 85% in Longview ISD and 50% in Spring Hill.)

"You're playing catch up with a large number of students," and the district's teachers have been putting in the extra time to help those students improve.

But, he noted, STARR results are a "one-day snapshot," and schools have students 171 days.

"What we do on the other days is just as important as what happens on that day," he said,

"We don't feel like the STARR is the be-all end-all of everything we do," he continued, saying that if children pass the STARR but can't behave appropriately or show up on time, the test doesn't matter to their future. "Unless what they do here will transfer into the real world in their job, in their profession, it doesn't matter."

The STARR test is important, but not the most important thing, Clugston said. Rather, it's preparing students to become successful adults.

Spring Hill Independent School District also received an overall A, with Superintendent Penny Fleet praising teachers for "remaining extremely committed to ensuring students have good experiences at school and stay on target working at their grade level course work.

"Really, I'm so very happy for our staff and students," Fleet said. "What I see is in the rating is TEA recognizing all of their hard work," during a difficult time in education.

The district, she said, is special because of its focus on relationships — between staff, students and parents.

"Then, good things are going to happen in the district," Fleet said.

"We work hard to support families in the learning process," she added.

She, too, said Spring Hill strives not to "just be all about STARR scores." Instead, Spring Hill strives to ensure the curriculum is aligned to state standards and then monitor students' progress.

"We work to meet them where they are and grow each student," Fleet said.