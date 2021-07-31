After a pandemic-inspired change of location for this past year’s event caused some confusion for participants, the 28th annual Junior League of Longview’s School Supply Train returned Saturday to its longtime home — but with a much different look.
“Last year, we had to pivot because of COVID, so we did it at Maude Cobb, but we still had a lot of people showing up (at First Baptist Church’s Recreational Outreach Center) because this is where we held it for so long,” said Junior League of Longview President Kendrah Tennison. “So, this year we thought, 'Let's try to bring it back to our home site.’ ”
Tennison said the drive-thru distribution style is similar to what was implemented in 2020 when the event was at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
“This is the most effective way for us to have the least amount of contact with our families and keep everybody as safe as we can to get the kids back into school,” she said as league members as well as volunteers from Buckner Longview and First Baptist Church of Longview took bags filled with school supplies to families waiting in their vehicles.
Tennison said 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, uniforms and shoes to help get children ready for the start of the school year would be given out by the end of Saturday.
“The only thing we’re not able to offer is the haircuts and things like that that we’ve typically done in the past,” she added. However, some bags did include gift cards for haircuts.
According to the Junior League, since 1993, when supplies were delivered to students in paper grocery bags, the event has provided school supplies for more than 65,000 children.
“I never knew a single backpack, a pair of shoes, and a school uniform could change a life until I started working on the School Supply Train committee,” said Katelyn Clements, who is heading this year’s committee. “Seeing the excitement in a child’s eyes as they receive a new backpack is the best way to understand the positive impact Junior League of Longview and this program has on the community.”
Tennison added, “We’re so thankful that we’re able to maintain this opportunity to help families.”