Jalan Washington took a couple of steps in a long line Saturday and lowered his umbrella as he and two of his nephews escaped a light mist beneath a tree outside First Baptist Church's Recreation Outreach Center.
The three were among about 2,000 people waiting to board the 26th annual School Supply Train, where parents and their school-age children picked up a backpack filled with gear.
Ron and Genita Lewis said they brought their four children, from Head Start age through seventh grade, for shoes and haircuts that are part of the collaborative community effort by the Junior League of Longview and Buckner Children and Family Services (plus First Baptist, which provides school uniforms and loans the building each year).
"We think it's great," the mother said. "Last year was our first year. It helped us out a lot."
Buckner also offered additional elements at the event, such as information on job skills training, budgeting, help learning English and family counseling.
"For Buckner, this is our largest engagement of the year," said Susan Williams, director of Buckner's Family Hope Center. "This is our chance to be able to let them know about the services that are available year-round."
Williams said those Buckner programs include access to a "family coach," who provides individualized guidance for one family at a time.
"Buckner is obviously a faith-based organization, so we're motivated by our faith," she said. "But we also know that healthy, strong families make a healthy, strong community."
Williams said 2,000 backpacks were readied for the Saturday morning event. Half of those were marked for pre-registered families, with the rest going to parents and children who heard about the Supply Train and showed up. Any left over are given to teachers, Williams said.
The overall scene was that of a well-oiled machine.
"Yes, it is," Williams said a few feet from where Doug "Happy the Clown" Sapp drew his own small crowd of children watching him make balloon animals.
Stacia Shoults and Heather Wimberly were among 20 or 25 junior league volunteers whittling down on an army of backpacks in the ROC gym.
"And then there's also Buckner volunteers," Wimberly said. "We've put a lot of thought into it, into helping the kids. So, they've been excited to go back to school."
Shoults said the single morning event creates long-lasting benefits in a short span of time, as she watched a small boy hoist a backpack into place and bounce away.
"That right there," she said. "When they put it on and are so excited — I love that."