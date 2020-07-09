After the Texas Education Agency released detailed guidelines on students’ return to classrooms, public districts are preparing to release updates that including learning options, while three Longview private schools already have.
TEA ordered schools to open in the fall, follow the governor’s orders — including the mask mandate — and schools need to screen anyone coming onto campus.
Many local public schools still are preparing final guidelines and protocols for the 2020-21 school year.
St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview released its guidelines earlier in the week, and Trinity School of Texas, also in Longview, sent information on its learning options last week. Longview Christian School released new guidelines Wednesday.
St. Mary’s is offering options parents can choose at registration.
The choices include full-time traditional learner; temporary distance-learner; full-time distance-learner online; and full-time distance-learner, self-paced.
Tuition will not change for online students, Principal Darbie Safford said.
The full-time traditional learner will be in the classroom and on campus full time in a traditional setting.
Safford said the temporary distance-learner option is a student enrolled as a traditional learner who gets sick or is exposed to COVID and needs to quarantine.
“That student would then go to a distance-learning program, and they could choose whichever one for the 14 days they have to quarantine,” she said. “If it goes longer than that, then we can transition them permanently to one of the distance-learning programs.”
The full-time distance-learner online option is a student attending all classes electronically.
“We’re livestreaming our classes, and they will participate through the livestream,” Safford said. “They’ll interact with the class but will be online rather than in-person.”
The self-paced option is for a student who needs to work from home but cannot do so during typical school hours, she said. One of those reasons could be the parent’s work schedule.
“So they’re running their own schedule and doing daily check-ins with us to make sure they’re following the material and on track,” she said. “All the assignments will still be due at the quarter; they’ll just be doing them at their own pace.”
Students will have the options to change their learning model at the end of each grading quarter, she said.
“Mostly, our goal is just to make sure we can serve every student, regardless of what their needs are,” she said. “That was our target, to serve every student.”
The school also announced it will use part of tuition funds to purchase all school supplies in bulk so families do not have to. Safford said doing so eliminates the need to have parents bring supplies in early and quarantine it.
At Trinity School of Texas, students will have two options: on-campus and choice remote.
The on-campus learning model is a traditional school day.
The choice remote learning model will allow students to join a class livestream during regularly scheduled class time.
Longview Christian School will have in-person learning in the fall, but will make some calendar changes, according to a written statement from the school.
Some of the planned safety measures the school detailed include increased cleaning, hand sanitizer stations in all classrooms, increased hand washing, daily screenings at drop-off, social distancing and face coverings according to the governor’s mandate.
“We know that it is statistically very likely that we will have positive cases at the school this year,” the school said in a written statement. “When it happens, it is critical that we are all open and honest so that the best decisions can be made to prevent spread throughout the school. We have preliminary plans for how we will handle students and staff who are symptomatic, tested positive or have been exposed to someone who is positive, that include quarantine procedures and online learning options.”
In local public schools, many will not release more specific guidelines until next week. Gladewater ISD sent out an email with more information to parents Tuesday.
The email said school will begin Aug. 12 and a district survey indicated almost half of those who responded are comfortable sending their children to school.
The information sent to parents also said they can opt for virtual learning from the first day of school and at any point as the year progresses. The district also said it will be prepared to switch to 100% remote instruction at any point in the year if another closure happens.
The district also is working to buy more laptops for students to check out and use for at-home virtual instruction.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the TEA guidelines do not change much of what the district already was planning, aside from the mask mandate.
Clugston said students will have to wear masks on the bus because the district does not have enough buses and drivers to run routes with children socially distanced on a bus. The district will encourage parents who can do so to bring their student to school so fewer children are on buses.
Pine Tree ISD has planned from the beginning to have an on-campus and distance-learning option for families, he said.
“We’re going to send out a survey this week to get numbers; they can choose the path at registration,” Clugson said. “A kid can go into (online learning) at any time because of their circumstances.”
However, students only will be able to come out of an online learning model at the end of a grading period.
A lot still could change before the school year starts, he said.
“We want to ensure the safety of our kids,” Clugston said. “I think our parents trust us to do that, and we take that very seriously.”
Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce said the district also will offer both online and in-person learning to students.
“We will send guidelines out. At this point they will be very similar to what TEA sent out,” Bryce said. “I think they will change somewhat by the time school is here. We’ll survey parents again to see which method they want — whether it’s in-class or online. That will help us out on our planning.”