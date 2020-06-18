Local schools would typically spend the summer preparing for first-time students with prekindergarten and kindergarten roundup events. However, COVID-19 has caused the registrations to mostly move online.
Children who will be 5 by Sept. 1 are eligible for kindergarten. Parents and guardians can contact the schools for a complete list of required paperwork for registration.
Longview ISD
Longview ISD’s virtual pre-K and kindergarten roundup for new students at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy runs until June 30, spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said in a written statement.
Documents required include a Social Security card, birth certificate, current shot record, current utility bill, parent ID, and parents enrolling pre-K students need two current paycheck stubs.
To enroll a student and upload documents, go to sites.google.com/lisd.org/etmpa/home .
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD’s virtual roundup has so far been more successful than the traditional in-person event, spokeswoman Mary Whitton said in a written statement.
“We already have 99 responses,” Whitton said, “which well exceeds our previous year’s numbers at this point.”
For registration information, go to www.ptisd.org/page/pps.announcements .
Spring Hill ISD
Primary School Principal Deanna Turner said in a written statement Spring Hill’s preregistration is all online.
For information, go to shisd.net .
White Oak ISD
Primary School Principal Claire Koonce said in a written statement pre-K and kindergarten roundup took place earlier in the spring.
The current registration dates for White Oak Primary, grades pre-K through second, are Aug. 3 for new student registration and Aug. 5 for returning students.
For information, go to wops.wonecks.net .
Kilgore ISD
Kilgore Primary School will have in-person registration dates, Principal Becky Montgomery said in a written statement.
Students can be registered from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays July 21-Aug. 4 at the primary campus.
For information, go to kps.kisd.org .
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD no longer has a kindergarten roundup, North Elementary Principal Danieli Parker said in a written statement.
New kindergarten students may sign up during district registration days, set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 28 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29.
Trinity School of Texas
Longview private school Trinity School of Texas enrolls students year-round, spokeswoman Erica Fisher said in a written statement.
Families can contact Director of Admissions Cissy Abernathy to enroll for all-day pre-K or kindergarten at (903) 753-0612 or cabernathy@trinityschooloftexas.com .
St. Mary’s Catholic School
While St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview will not have its traditional roundup event, spokeswoman Melinda Dunn said new incoming pre-K and kindergarten children will be able to schedule a 30-minute time slot to see their classroom, drop off supplies and meet their teachers before school starts.
The school will have virtual registration roundups at 8:30 a.m. June 25, 6 p.m. July 8 and 3:30 p.m. July 14.
To schedule an on-campus appointment and tour, contact Dunn at (903) 753-1657 ext. 120 or mdunn@stmaryslgv.org .
Christian Heritage Classical School
Christian Heritage Classical School spokeswoman Jana Horne said in a written statement the Longview school has preview days in the spring as an opportunity for families to visit classrooms and “get a feel for what their child will be learning each day at CHCS.”
Enrollment begins in February and continues into the summer, she said. New family orientations are planned for 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. July 7 and Aug. 7.
“These gatherings are opportunities for new families to ask questions about events, our classical curriculum, as well as the nuts and bolts of the school day,” Horne said. “We welcome anyone that would like to come and tour our school.”
She said tours are offered from 9 to 10:30 a.m. daily. To schedule a tour, call (903) 663-4151 or email jhorne@chcslongview.com .
Longview Christian School
Administrator Ben Cammack said in a written statement Longview Christian School does not schedule a roundup.
“We do individual appointments/tours with new prospective families throughout the admissions season,” he said. “This allows for a more intimate and personalized conversation. Our kindergarten classes currently have a few spots open, but are close to capacity.”