On Monday, White Oak ISD will be the first school in Gregg County to welcome students back on campuses for the 2020-21 school year as all area districts adjust to in-person and virtual instruction during a continued COVID-19 pandemic.
Other area districts and private schools will soon follow as educators at all campuses work to reopen their schools under state guidelines that have been changing throughout the summer.
Longview ISD is set to present some final guidelines and protocols to the school board at its meeting Monday night.
Parents in the area can choose between sending their students to school to learn in person or keep them home for distance learning. The virtual learning could be asynchronous — meaning the student and teacher are not engaged at the same time — or synchronous — meaning the teacher and student are engaged at the same time, depending on the district.
However, some questions still linger for parents about the campus protocols.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said students still will have recess.
“Our plan is pretty simple, when students can be socially distanced, they don’t have to wear their masks,” he said. “And when they can’t, they have to wear them.”
The playground equipment is outside and and in direct sunlight, Clugston said, which is safe for children to use.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said students will “absolutely” still have recess.
“One thing we know about COVID-19 is, being outdoors is better than being indoors,” he said. “At a minimum, we will have the same amount of recess time as last year and find opportunities to get kids outside more.”
Cafeterias are being expanded for lunchtimes. Guidry said Spring Hill got more tables so students can be spaced out for lunch and Clugston said Pine Tree added more lunch times, so students can be spaced properly in the cafeteria.
Both districts will have some younger students eating in their classrooms.
“For fifth grade and under, we’ll start the year off with students in the classroom and sixth to 12th grade in the cafeteria,” Guidry said. “We’re just wanting to start off more cautious and look at what flexibility we can get.”
Clugston said some of the primary students will eat in their classrooms as well.
Time in centers or other types of “play learning” in younger classrooms also could look different during the school year.
“You’re gonna do everything you can keep it as normal as you can,” Clugston said. “If I have a group of kids in close proximity, they’ll have masks. With high touch items, they may have their own they use and others you disinfect. It changes from class to class and grade level. What you’re trying to minimize is unclean areas and close contact without face coverings.”
Guidry said classrooms will try to figure out ways to do collaborative learning without sharing items during school.
Students also will have library access, but it is recommended the returned books are kept separate from other books for seven days before returned to the shelves, he said.
As far as traveling for other classes, such as art and music, Clugston said where it is feasible for students to stay in one room they will, but in many ways that is not possible.
“In a high school setting, teachers will have seven different groups of students in a day,” he said. “They’ll wipe everything down after each class. Kids will use hand sanitizer when they come in. It’s one of those things they will become a routine. We just have to adjust our routine.”
Schools must comply with the governor’s mask order, meaning all students age 10 and under will need to wear a mask, according to the Texas Education Agency.
At Spring Hill Primary, Guidry said parents were surveyed and the district decided to keep students who parents want wearing a mask in separate classrooms from students whose parents will not have them in masks.
While teachers and administrators will try to enforce the wearing of masks, Guidry said a lot of enforcement will depend on “student leadership.”
“We don’t have enough assistant principals in the state of Texas to enforce that,” he said. “We’re relying on our students to be leaders, and I believe they will. I’ve seen students show up with masks this summer. I think they’ll do what’s asked of them.”
While school will look different than any other year, educators will still try to keep it somewhat “normal” for students to learn.
“We’re trying to provide as normal a school setting as we can while keeping our kids as safe as we can,” Clugston said.