A Longview Boy Scout on Veterans Day paid tribute to his country by unveiling his Eagle Scout project — a box for retired American flags placed outside the city’s police station.
Joseph Egbe Jr., 17, led a group that included city and scout officials gathered for the ceremony in the Boy Scout Oath as the first flags were placed in the box that was made in a partnership with Keep Longview Beautiful. The flags will remain in the box until they can be properly retired.
The Longview High School senior and senior patrol leader with Troop 613 said he decided to take on the task to introduce a new service to the Longview community.
"I've noticed lately, or at least in my later years of scouting, that I've seen U.S. flags that have been tattered, stripped down or just unused in trash bins or even recycle bins for that matter," Egbe said. "I feel like the U.S. flag, it represents America as well as my morals, so I feel like it deserves a more proper way to retire them."
Egbe said his decision to donate the drop box to the city is "a small token of my gratitude for what this beautiful city represents to me and my family."
Egbe was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and later moved to Beaumont, though he said he loves Longview.
"I'd say around first grade, that's when I actually moved here, and ever since, then I've made connections with so many wonderful people and had so many memories here," Egbe said. "Longview is truly a place that's developed me to the way I am today."
Egbe said the box was placed outside the Longview police station because it is a safe spot with good lighting and is convenient for residents.
A group of Longview police officers gathered for the ceremony, along with city leaders, council members, Executive Director of Keep Longview Beautiful Kim Casey and Mayor Andy Mack. Fellow scouts joined to support Egbe along with his family.
After deciding he wanted to do a U.S. flag drop box, Egbe said he began researching groups in Longview that focused on the community. He said when he found Keep Longview Beautiful, he realized "they were the perfect fit for bringing this project into fruition."
Egbe applied for a grant with the nonprofit, and a few days later learned from Casey that he had been awarded $1,000 for the project. The estimated total cost of the project was about $4,000.
"To supplement the rest of that, we made a GoFundMe (page). We were able to raise over $2,000 and the rest came from my father and my banking account," Egbe said.
Egbe and his father constructed the drop box by hand, along with the concrete slab that the box is attached to. It is mainly made of stainless steel and took one to two months to complete, Egbe said.
"I hope it stays on there for a while because we screwed it in pretty tight and we kicked it, moved it, thrown it, and it's pretty sturdy too. Let's hope it stays that way for years to come," Egbe said.