Scout units in Longview are hosting a communitywide invitational campout Saturday near Teague Park.
Young people and adults with the Scouts BSA units near the park have invited all area Scout and non-Scout youths and their parents/guardians to come out to the Scout Cabin at 201 Park Lane starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Activities will be held at the Teague Park Amphitheater. A free hot dog dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by an overnight campout on private land next to Teague Park.
"A pancake breakfast will be served Sunday morning, along with a short chapel service," according to a statement from Doug Wiley, scoutmaster for Girl Troop 201. "All parents in the Longview area are invited to bring their tents and their children to Teague Park to enjoy the wonderful fall weather and participate in a fun afternoon of outdoor activities."
Free tours will be provided of the Scout Cabin, which was recently designated as a Longview historical marker site, Wiley said. The cabin has been in constant use since the 1940s and contains artifacts and memorabilia displayed on the walls and elsewhere around the cabin.
"Recommended ages for the campout are kindergarten to eighth grade, but kids and adults of all ages are welcome to attend," Wiley said.
Walk-ups are welcome, but reservations are appreciated to Wiley at (903) 746-1468 or dougwiley201@live.com .