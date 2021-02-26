February 2021 will be noted as the snowiest February on record for Longview and through the winter weather has moved out of the region, the record low temperatures across the state continue to have an impact on on wildlife
“One of the most important things to note is that it could be some time before we know the full impact of this weather on our state's natural resources and our staff are continuing to work on this,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Spokesperson Megan Radke said.
The department’s staff continue to receive reports of dead birds, including waterfowl. Insectivorous or insect eating and nectivorous or nectar eating birds likely suffered greater mortality than other birds. This is due to the lack of and possible death of insects and nectar bearing plants.
“The prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures, coupled with a limited availability of food resources due to snow and ice has had some impact on wildlife resources; however, given the secretive nature of most wildlife species, the full extent of the impact cannot yet be determined,” the department said in a release. “Some of the wildlife species impacted by the storm include exotic, non-native ungulates like axis deer, blackbuck and nilgai antelope that originate in temperate climates, various bat species and multiple bird species.”
Many once green and full palm trees across East Texas have become brown, limped and crushed under the weight of the now melted snow and ice. The dead, dying trees and bushes can also have an effect on wildlife who rely on them for survival.
According to the Parks and Wildlife Department, bats were among the animals that received the most significant impact from the cold weather.
“According to staff, the only other weather event where we saw this number of bat die-offs was in 2011 but even still, this winter storm has been far worse,” Radke said.
As of Thursday, the department counted more than 30,000 dead bats statewide.
Though the cold weather has moved out of the area, the Parks and Wildlife Department’s biologists said that bats are continuing to die due to lack of food, namely insects also killed by the cold.
Radke said the Parks and Wildlife Department has received mostly reports of dead Mexican free-tailed bats, a bat that typically migrates south for the winter but a portion stays through the season.
Those bats staying through the winter season experienced significant mortality during the record low temperatures, possibly more than 50% of the wintering population. The majority of Mexican free-tailed bats migrated south, beyond the reach of the storm.
If a bat is found on the ground, it should not be touched or handled.
East Texas inland fisheries were not impacted by the cold as much as the coastal areas.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in reporting animal mortality events due to the storm on the iNaturalist website, www.inaturalist.org/projects/winter-storm-uri-wildlife-deaths.
February’s winter storms and record breaking sub-zero temperatures across East Texas shows how climate change is causing extreme weather, according to National Weather Service Shreveport Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford.
“As of right now, we can guarantee this February will be the snowiest February on record in Longview,” Hansford said.
While Hansford does not see extremely snowy Februaries becoming a regular occurrence, he does note that the extreme storms are part of overall global climate change.
“That's the overall changing of the climate we’re seeing globally,” Hansford said. “Not just global warming but climate change.”
Hansford stated that there is scientific evidence that the world is warming and that climate change is a contributing factor in extreme weather events around the world.
“We are seeing more extreme events over the world,” Hansford said. “Droughts, storms, winter storms, hurricanes, wildfires. The increase in temperatures.”
For the Texas winter storm specifically, Hansford said there is no real long term effect on the weather specifically.
“This is indeed a historical event,” Hansford said. “The temperatures we haven't seen in 30 years. Readings or snow like that has not been observed in even longer.”
Hansford said he is still combing over data for East Texas and finalizing records.
The measurements are still preliminary but the current total for snowfall at the airport in Longview was 10 inches for the month of February. The 10 inches surpasses the previous February record of 7 inches in 2010.
For the winter season from Dec. 2020 to Feb. 2021, Longview recorded 14 inches of snow at the airport.
“It’s the second snowiest winter on record behind the notorious 1929-1930 with 16 inches in Longview,” Hansford said. “The majority of that fell Dec. 21 and 22 of 1929.”