A third candidate entered the Longview City Council District 3 race on the filing period’s final day.
Retired pilot Hank Guichelaar, 62, filed Friday to run for council, City Secretary Angie Shepard said.
Guichelaar joins Darrin "Rudy" Rudolph, 55, in challenging incumbent District 3 Councilman Wray M. Wade in the May 2 municipal election.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, 38, an attorney, drew no challengers to her quest for a third term on the council.
Wade said having three contenders “says a lot about how important District 3 is. It’s a magnificent seat to have. It’s a great honor to represent District 3.”
“I look forward to it and to meeting those opponents,” he said.
Guichelaar served on the city’s South Longview Revitalization Committee in the 1990s and on a task force that crafted Longview’s food truck ordinances four years ago.
Not a lot has changed since the 1990s, he said.
“I’d like to do something about that and make a difference. It seemed that the issues that affect all of Longview seem to be amplified in District 3,” Guichelaar said. “I really want to fill that void. … I don’t feel that people know where to turn. I hope to be that guy. I will answer the phone, or I will return phone calls.”
Wade, 51, a business owner, declined to comment on Guichelaar’s statements.
When asked his thoughts about the three-person race or his opponents, Rudolph said, “I just wish everybody the best of luck.”
In Kilgore, Missy Merritt and Alan VanDoren have filed for the Place 3 seat on Kilgore City Council currently held by Mike Sechrist, who had not filed for reelection two hours before deadline Friday.
Sechrist was appointed Place 3 councilman one month after the death of Councilman Neil Barr on June 8, 2018.
Place 1 Councilwoman Merlyn Holmes and Place 4 Councilman Victor Boyd each filed for reelection, and no one filed to challenge them, City Clerk Rachel Rowe said.
Gilmer will see two contested City Council races.
Jerry Harold Webb is challenging Place 1 Councilman William Hornsby.
Also, Steve Dean has filed to challenge at-large Councilman Michael Chevalier.
Place 4 Councilwoman Teathal Hollis filed for reelection and received no challengers, according to Gilmer City Hall.
Gladewater Mayor J.D. Shipp is getting a challenge from another local businessman.
Matt Byrd, who owns a Gladewater craft vendors market, has filed to challenge Shipp for the mayor’s seat, according to the City Clerk’s Office.
Shipp owns Shipp’s Marine and is seeking his second term as mayor.