Residents who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a South Longview clinic are invited to return Saturday for the second shot.
Longview District 2 Councilman Wray Wade is hosting the vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Earlier this year, Wade led an effort to bring a vaccine clinic to South Longview in an effort to help solve accessibility issues for some residents.
C-Trilogy Comprehensive Clinic stepped up to provide the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at an April 3 clinic and is providing the second dose as well, Wade said.
Similar to the April 3 clinic, no appointments are necessary to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine at Saturday’s clinic. The clinic also will operate as a drive-thru.
Wade said volunteers are needed to assist with the clinic. For information or to volunteer, call (903) 234-8755, (903) 241-5309 or (903) 812-1652.