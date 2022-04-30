A second fatal wreck Saturday in Longview was blocking all northbound traffic on North Eastman Road and all traffic on East Hawkins Parkway as of about 7:30 p.m., according to Longview police.
Police said the fatality involved two vehicles, but no other details were available Saturday.
Police spokesman Brandon Thornton said Saturday afternoon that a two-vehicle fatal crash in the 1300 block of West Loop 281 involved a motorcycle but released no other details.
The Longview Police Department posted on Facebook about 2:30 p.m. Saturday that the wreck had closed eastbound traffic on West Loop 281, but the road had been cleared by about 3 p.m.