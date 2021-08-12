A Tennessee woman is in the Gregg County Jail after being indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse.
A grand jury indicted Kaitlin Marie Garrett, 30, on the charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. She was arrested on a warrant out of the 188th District Court. Tampering with physical evidence is a second-degree felony.
Garrett remained Thursday morning in the jail under $150,000 bond.
Jail records show an offense date of June 23, 2018, for the charge. Derek Wayne Pop, 31, or Angleton was arrested in June on the same charge as Garrett. His offense date is also the same, jail records show.
According to the indictments, Garrett and Pope “did then and there knowing that an offense had been committed, namely observing and failing to report a corpse, intentionally and knowingly destroy and conceal evidence, namely a corpse, with intent to impair its verity or availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding relating to the offense.”
Both indictments were handed down by the grand jury on June 2.
Pope was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 12:15 p.m. June 30 in the 188th District Court. He was released the same day on a $40,000 bond.
Arraignment for Garrett is set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 20. A status hearing is set for Pope at 9 a.m. Sept. 8.
Additional details surrounding the circumstances of the charges were unavailable.