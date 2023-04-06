Longview police have arrested a second suspect in a Monday night shooting death in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street.
Artrell Taylor, 20, is in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $253,000, charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Shannon Marshall, 22, also was arrested in the death of 44-year-old Derrick Spearman.
Marshall remained jailed Thursday on bonds totaling $27,000, charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.