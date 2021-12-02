Before sentencing began Thursday for a man found guilty of murder in a 2018 Longview shooting death, another man pleaded guilty in the same incident and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Decharleston LaVaughn Stanley, 20, was one of three men charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Henry England Williams. On Thursday morning, Stanley pleaded guilty to murder along with two third-degree felony drug charges and a state jail felony drug charge in the 124th District Court.
Judge Alfonso Charles sentenced Stanley, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, to 20 years in prison for murder, 10 years each for the felony drug charges and 12 months in state jail for the state jail felony drug charge.
Assistant District Attorney Todd Smith recommended 20 years, stating that while Stanley participated in the crime, the state does not believe he was the shooter that ultimately killed Williams
“However, he was culpable in the conspiracy to murder Mr. Williams,” Smith said.
Charles ordered the sentences to be run concurrently with credit for time served. Per the prison sentencing, Stanley is required to serve at least 10 years of his sentence. Since he has been in Gregg County Jail nearly three years, Charles said Stanley could become eligible for release after a little more than seven years.
“It’s obvious to me that you are an intelligent individual,” Charles said. “You can come back and be a productive member of society.”
Williams’ sister, Andrika Williams, read a victim impact statement.
“It’s really hard for me to say what I need to say,” Williams said, noting that her brother was a great father. “I pray that you heal from this, also learn from this and become a better person.”
Williams was found shortly after midnight having been shot multiple times on the porch of his home in the 1100 block of Clover Lane. He died on the way to the hospital.
Ladadrian Deontae King, 26, and Erik Ja Vonte Jefferson, 29, also were charged in Williams’ death. King was found guilty by a jury Wednesday and on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
“I give you a lot of credit today for pleading guilty and taking responsibility and not making your family or the family of the victim have to go through another trial,” Charles said to Stanley. “I really wish that your friend, Mr. King, had your courage to do that.”
Charles said Stanley has to choose to act responsibly in prison — or not to.
“There’s really two groups of people you can follow,” Charles said. “You can fall in with the gang members and the idiots that are down there that are going to help you be a better criminal, or you can follow the smaller group. Those are there to serve their sentence, to learn a trade, to get rehab and come out to be productive members of society.”
Stanley was allowed to hug his grandmother before he was taken into custody. Charles urged his family to encourage Stanley.
“He has a chance,” Charles said.
Jefferson was booked Jan. 3, 2019, into the Gregg County Jail on a grand jury indictment of murder and a charge of possession of between 3 and 28 grams of marijuana. According to court records, he waived his right to a jury trial Monday.