A spokesman with the Texas Secretary of State's Office said it doesn't text voters, after reports earlier this week that some Gregg County voters were receiving messages claiming they were not registered to vote.
"We don't send out text messages," spokesman Stephen Chang said. The Gregg County Elections Office said the messages claimed to be from the Secretary of State's Office.
Chang referred anyone wanting to check their voter registration status to go to www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/ and click on the link marked "Find out if you are already registered."