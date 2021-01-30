A section of U.S. 59 in northern Marion County will receive a new riding surface this year, according to plans approved in January by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“We will be resurfacing a 2.1-mile section of the highway from State Highway 49 in Jefferson to 2.1 miles north,” said Wendy Starkes, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “We will also be replacing metal guard railing along the construction route.”
Madden Construction Co. of Minden, Louisiana, was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $2.8 million.
Work should begin in March year and take about eight months to complete, Starkes said.