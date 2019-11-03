Sections of U.S. 271 in northern Upshur County and U.S. 59 in northern Harrison County will receive new riding surface in the coming months, according to plans approved by the Texas Department of Transportation.
On both roads, the old pavement will be removed, the base materials strengthened and the roadway repaved.
In Upshur County, an 11.7-mile section of U.S. 271 from the Camp County line to a half mile north of FM 2088 is set to be resurfaced, said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Mount Pleasant.
East Texas Bridge of Longview was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $8.4 million.
Work on the project should begin in January and take about five months to complete, Bruce said.
In Harrison County, a 3.1-mile section of U.S. 59 from the Marion County line to FM 1997 will be resurfaced, said Ray Brady, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall.
Madden Construction Company of Minden, Louisiana, was awarded this contract with a bid of $13.7 million.
Work on the project should begin in March and take about nine months to complete, Brady said.