The East Texas Speakers Forum and LeTourneau University on Monday offered this advice for those attending today’s An Evening with President George W. Bush at the Belcher Center in Longview: Arrive early and review the rules about what to expect.
The Speakers Forum, the nonprofit organization presenting the event, reminded attendees that security checkpoint entry will begin at 4:30 p.m. Entry to the Belcher Center will end at 6:40 p.m.
“Please have your ticket ready as soon as you get in line,” the organization said, and after 6:40 p.m., “no one will be allowed to enter, even with a valid ticket.”
Other reminders: No photography or video is allowed. Only clear bags smaller than 18 by 13 by 7 inches will be permitted. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items. No weapons of any kind will be permitted.
For information, call the Belcher Center box office at (903) 233-3080.