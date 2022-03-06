Tears of gratitude is how Mica Sterling describes the reactions of families who have received handmade beds from Beds of Hope.
The nonprofit organization held a "bed build" on Saturday in Longview that allows volunteers to come together to construct beds for children in need.
The nonprofit organization was founded in 2015 by Willie Faulkner, Mike Scott and Sterling.
Sterling said the organization was made possible by "God's timing."
A former foster parent, Sterling knew Scott as her children's orthodontist. At the time, Sterling and her husband were running a ministry in which they provided families with used furniture.
Because of her involvement as a foster parent, Sterling would regularly receive calls from Child Protective Services seeking assistance to help families in need of furniture.
"I just kept getting call after call after call for beds," Sterling said.
The next time she took her children to see Scott, he mentioned that he and some friends had attended a bed build in Tyler and how amazing it was.
" 'Do you know if there's a need for that?' " Sterling said Scott asked her. "And I was like, 'Yes, there's such a need!' "
According to Sterling, the nonprofit group holds build days every two to three months. The goal for each build is 50 beds.
Extra beds that aren't immediately set for delivery are kept in a storage unit until needed, Sterling said.
Since the group started in 2015, it has delivered more than 1,000 beds throughout Gregg, Harrison, Rusk and Upshur counties, Sterling said.
While the beds are built as twin size, each can be used as bunk beds if needed as every headboard is fitted with holes on the top and bottom that allow dowel rods to be placed through.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle attended Saturday's build, carrying lumber and using a circular saw to cut pieces to size.
He's attended several past bed builds and said he first heard about it from Faulkner and Scott, who attended church with him.
"Not everybody has the opportunities that a lot of us have, and we have to make sure that we can do all we can do," Pirtle said.
Denise Howell used to be Scott's patient and said she heard of the event from him many years ago.
"I've been coming ever since," she said. "There's a need, and so, see a need, fill a need."
Beds of Hope has expanded its reach and now serves other cities such as Texarkana, Omaha, Sulphur Springs and Mount Vernon.
According to Sterling, many of the children the nonprofit serves have never had a bed of their own. That's why her favorite part of the process is delivering a bed when the child is home to receive it.
"That's just the best part of what we do is seeing a child have their own bed for the very first time," she said.