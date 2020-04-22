The City Council could decide today to seek state grant money to enhance the city's fledgling Arts!Longview district.
The item is on the agenda for this evening's council meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public can view the meeting or speak during citizen comment by going to longviewtexas.gov/tele .
Other agenda items include a request from Fire Chief J.P. Steelman to transfer three pieces of equipment from the fire department to other firefighting and first responder agencies in exchange for grants to buy new equipment.
City Council members will vote whether to apply for up to $200,000 from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Applications are due in June, Community Services Director Laura Hill said.
If approved, the city would be able to make or facilitate enhancement to the cultural district to make it more accessible, attractive, cohesive-looking and safe for visitors, according to the city. Among the possible ideas would be wrapping utility boxes with artistic images.
The funding also would make possible improved signage, marketing and promotion of the district as well as organizational support.
The district, which was designated by the Texas Commission on the Arts last year, has remained busy during the slowdown caused by the pandemic, Hill said.
The district is led by Arts!Longview Executive Director Cynthia Hellen.
"While COVID-19 may have detoured some efforts, Arts!Longview has been busy tracking the impact of the (federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act on our arts and cultural organizations," Hill said, "networking with our local organizations to learn what they would like to see from Arts!Longview ... such as grant writing seminars, initiating an art contest with area schools to find the art for our utility boxes and coordinating some administrative tasks to help move our five-year master plan forward."
Council members also will consider giving three used Longview Fire Department vehicles to volunteer firefighters and other agencies in order to received grant-funded new equipment.
The East Texas Council of Governments' Homeland Security Advisory Council is allowing the department to replace a 1976 Hobbs trailer, a 2005 International truck and a 1998 International truck and box.
The trailer is being transferred to the South Van Zandt County Volunteer Fire Department. The trailer is headed to an emergency medical task force with the Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council, and the truck and box are being transferred to the Tennessee Colony Volunteer Fire Department.
All three vehicles were funded completely by federal grants and had a total purchase price of $158,513, Steelman said.
Replacing those vehicles in the Longview Fire Department's fleet will be a hazardous materials response trailer costing $97,751 and a technical rescue response trailer with a price tag of $101,497. Both new pieces of equipment also funded completely by federal money.
"The requirements of the grant state that the grant-funded equipment must first be offered back to the region for potential use by other agencies upon completion of their use by the original awarded agency," Steelman said. "The ETCOG Homeland Security Advisory Committee allowed (in 2018-19) for the timely replacement of this regional equipment based in Longview which freed up these three pieces to be offered back to the region. The receiving agencies were recommended by the Homeland Security Advisory Committee after an established vetting process."
The council's agenda also includes action items on an agreement with ETCOG about a future police academy to be hosted by the Longview Police Department and the purchase of four new Longview Transit buses.