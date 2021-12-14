SeeSaw Children's Place opened its doors again this week to children ages 18 months to 5 years old, with building improvements and a new director leading the way.
Shirley Qualls, longtime executive director of the nonprofit child care and afterschool care provider, said the child care portion of the organization closed in October because of a staffing shortage. She cited similar difficulties other employers have when it comes to hiring staff members in a post-COVID-19 world.
While the facility was closed, the afterschool care center that is a block away remained open. The organization hired a new director for the child care center and made improvements to the building. New flooring and ceiling tiles were installed and the center was painted in neutral colors. Air ducts also were cleaned.
Patty Brown has an associate's degree in early childhood development and is a certified child care director. She's worked in the industry for 30 years, including owning her own child care center for 20 years. She was working as a regional director for another child care center when she learned of the opening at SeeSaw. She said she had been looking for a way to be involved in early childhood education and be part of the community.
"Just being in early childhood in the Longview area, I was able to get some really good teachers on board," Brown said.
The doors reopened Monday with 25 families. The center is licensed for 75 children and is still taking enrollment.
"We're play-based, so children learn through play," Brown said. Teachers follow a theme in their classrooms and focus on a letter and number of the week. They also use learning centers, many that are outdoors. The center works to have two teachers in each classroom so the children get plenty of attention.
"We're not just babysitting," Brown said, adding that she personally trained the staff members and oversaw room setup and curriculum. The school also is working toward receiving Texas School Ready and Texas Rising Star certifications, which are training and quality programs.
"This is my passion and my focus," Brown said.
Each classroom has access to the outdoor play area, with separate locations for toddlers and preschoolers.
"Here, we're all about the kids and learning," Brown said.
SeeSaw's services are available to anyone, with reduced tuition for families that qualify based on income. Typical fees are $115 a week for ages 3 to 5 and $120 a week for toddlers, with a $40 enrollment fee. Breakfast and lunch are provided from the school's on-site kitchen, with the center open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Brown believes the center's reopening is important, saying there are child care facilities telling families they don't have openings until 2023. Some families have had to put children in separate daycares.
"Longview really has a need for more high quality child care," Brown said.