For Phyllis Lomax, attending Longview Museum of Fine Arts’ monthly Clay Club is a therapeutic experience.
“You get to relax. There’s something about the clay and working with your hands,” she said Monday. “It gives me a sense of fulfillment.”
Lomax was among about 40 people who attended Monday night’s Clay Club at the museum. The group meets 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Gay Gilbert, a museum operations associate who oversees Clay Club, said the monthly group is open to the public for $10. It is free to museum members, and she encourages people to consider purchasing a membership.
Supplies are included with admission.
“You don’t have to have any experience. Just show up,” Gilbert said. “It’s very friendly, easy to do, and calming.”
While there isn’t formal instruction at the monthly meeting, she said there are people available to offer advice and assistance.
"I like the fact that it brings out your creativity,” Lomax added. “It allows you to make things and try to do things that are different.”
To learn more about the museum’s programs, visit www.lmfa.org .