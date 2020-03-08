Cruz

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: (L-R) U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) question witnesses during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing concerning the role of aviation in containing the spread of infectious diseases, in the Russell Senate Office Building on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. The hearing examined the role of the global air transportation industry in mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Sunday that he had a brief conversation and handshake with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month who has since tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The senator said he learned Saturday night about the contact, which occurred 10 days ago, and that he is not experiencing any symptoms.

“I feel fine and healthy,” he said.

According to the statement, Cruz was not required to self-quarantine but will stay at his Texas home “until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.”

“Everyone should continue to treat this outbreak seriously and be driven by facts and medical science,” he said.

Late Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced an individual who attended CPAC less than two weeks ago had tested positive. President Trump, Vice President Pence and a number of other top White House officials had appeared at the four-day event in Maryland.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said neither Trump nor Pence was in “close proximity to the attendee,” but ACU chairman Matt Schlapp told The Washington Post on Saturday that he himself interacted with the infected person at the event. The precise chronology could not be learned, but Schlapp did shake Trump’s hand on the stage on the last day of the conference.