HOUSTON – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Sunday that he had a brief conversation and handshake with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month who has since tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The senator said he learned Saturday night about the contact, which occurred 10 days ago, and that he is not experiencing any symptoms.
“I feel fine and healthy,” he said.
According to the statement, Cruz was not required to self-quarantine but will stay at his Texas home “until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.”
Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020
“Everyone should continue to treat this outbreak seriously and be driven by facts and medical science,” he said.
Late Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced an individual who attended CPAC less than two weeks ago had tested positive. President Trump, Vice President Pence and a number of other top White House officials had appeared at the four-day event in Maryland.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said neither Trump nor Pence was in “close proximity to the attendee,” but ACU chairman Matt Schlapp told The Washington Post on Saturday that he himself interacted with the infected person at the event. The precise chronology could not be learned, but Schlapp did shake Trump’s hand on the stage on the last day of the conference.