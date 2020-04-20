Schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but counselors are at work helping seniors prepare for life after graduation — whenever that is.
They are relying on electronic platforms to help college-bound students with applications for financial aid and scholarships, and to support those heading for the workforce or military.
For all, economic and other uncertainties are a big part of the discussion.
“They’re experiencing probably their first adult situation of facing their future, which many adults are facing side-by-side with them,” said Allison Williamson, senior counselor at Spring Hill High School. “And it’s not an easy thing that we can make go away.”
The pandemic has extended deadlines for some applications, and it’s left plans for graduations unsettled, though district officials have said details could be announced this week.
“Our students are so accustomed to us posting,” said Bill Irvine, senior counselor at Pine Tree High School. “We have 95% of our seniors on our Google Classroom. The participation has been great, so we know they’re at least getting the information we’re presenting.”
In addition to Google classroom, counselors are using email, Remind 101 and other electronic tools to communicate with students.
Williamson said she sent Spring Hill students a Google Doc survey. The document asked such as if the student had been accepted to college, if they’d applied to schools, if they’d applied for financial aid, if they’re joining the military or have a job.
“After we got the results of those surveys I started contacting students directly that said they needed to speak with someone,” she said. “The ones that did want to speak, they wanted their transcripts sent somewhere, things like they needed a scholarship application signed by me.”
At Pine Tree, Irvine and College Readiness Specialist Heather Hernandez are working together to get information to students.
Hernandez said they are using social media, a Google Classroom account, a senior blog website, Zoom and email to communicate with students.
Longview High School Scholarship Coordinator Kay Ray said she “thanks God” for technology because it’s how she’s getting in touch with students during the closure. She is able to send students reminders about scholarships and attach applications to her messages.
Scholarships
Spring is “prime time” for senior scholarship applications, Ray said. She is working to ensure Longview High School students still have access to and apply for as many scholarships as they can.
Ray said many scholarship deadlines have been extended because of the virus.
“Kids are responding. I’m still getting requests from seniors who still want applications, some are mailing them themselves,” she said. “I’ve been going up to the school at night and putting it in the mail.”
Hernandez said she is spending a lot of time helping students with their Free Application for Federal Student Aid. She created online materials with a step-by-step guide to complete the FAFSA application.
Ray said the feedback she has received from seniors and parents is encouraging.
“I have been so touched by how many seniors and their parents have written back ‘thank you so much for the help,’ or ‘thank you so much for keeping us up to date,’” she said. “They’ve been so gracious and so appreciative of whatever help you can give them by whatever means you can give to them.”
Workforce
Williamson said students who plan on entering the workforce after college are also battling the economic issues caused by the pandemic.
“We’ve given them the contact of our career tech teacher for any suggestions or help she can provide,” she said.
Irvine said many of his students who plan to go into the workforce finish the school year with some type of industry certification.
“They’re still trying to work toward gaining that certification in this online environment, if at all possible, we’re hoping that will help them,” he said. “If they contact us about trying to find employment at any particular industry, of course naturally we will do what we can to continue that.”
Testing
Many different types of spring testing that seniors need to complete also is changing. Even though the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness have been canceled, seniors in other advanced programs are dealing with changes in plans for testing.
Longview High School International Baccalaureate Coordinator Beverly Coker said IB students typically spend three weeks of May testing, which has been canceled.
However, students still are working on internal assessments, which are like final projects uploaded by the school and graded by IB graders, Coker said.
Students in Advanced Placement classes are taking their end of year assessments online, Williamson said.
“We’re double checking with all our AP students to make sure they have a device, they have connectivity, and we’re going to be relying upon them more than ever to sign on on that day and take the test because we won’t have the control over them we usually do they’re not a captive audience,” she said. “But I think most of our students will take the test, it’s important to them.
The tests will be shortened to 45 minutes and students can use their textbooks, notes and the internet. However, Williamson said test administrators have produced private browsing and ways to prevent plagiarism.
College
Hernandez said some students who may have been hesitant to go to college are changing their minds because of COVID-19.
She said some students are reaching out to her to help them find a program to get a two-year degree or certificate program.
While counselors are not able to celebrate their students getting into college face-to-face with them, they still find ways to encourage the seniors.
“I get emails and it’s just ‘hey Ms. Hernandez, I just wanted to let you know I got accepted to this college,’ or ‘I got this scholarship,’” Hernandez said. “They just want to kind of brag a little bit, or show off where they got accepted to, and they just want that little bit of human interaction. I celebrate with them and we put it on Twitter, sometimes I get their phone number and call them with a ‘whoo-hoo.’”