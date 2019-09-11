Part of an annual 9/11 memorial will be on display today at the Longview Public Library after moving from Panola County.
Organizer Arthur Lorenzo has presented the exhibit the past several years in Carthage but moved a smaller version of the display to Longview for this year’s memorial.
This year’s theme will be “18 years: The pain never disappears; we must never forget.” It will be set up 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library, 222 W. Cotton St.
Lorenzo said the display would cover five tables in the library with items from the World Trade Center and actual pieces of material from Ground Zero that have been made into keepsakes.