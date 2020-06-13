The family of Karen Williams, former Longview Christian School principal who died of cancer, has set her memorial service for 10 a.m. June 25 at Grace Creek Church at 1500 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview.
Williams’ daughter, Courtney Dickerson, said the family is asking people to keep her mother’s memory alive by bringing a note with their favorite memory of Williams. A basket in the foyer of the church will be available for the notes.
Williams started the Longview Christian School Early Learning Center in 2012. The school now is raising money to renovate a vacant building across the street from the main campus as the Karen Dodd Williams Early Learning Center.