The proceeds from the Junior League of Longview's Sesquicentennial Ball in 2020 presented a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to assist seven local nonprofit organizations this week.
"It was a lot of fun to be able to bless the community in this way," said Amanda Ross, who is chairwoman of the committee that was tasked with doling out $90,186 total in grant funding. The Junior League raised about $100,000 through the Sesquicentennial Ball, with a portion going to scholarships and the remainder to grants for local nonprofit organizations.
A grant application process started off with more than two dozen applications for funding.
"We asked the community to dream big," said Erika Rader, one of the committee members. "We wanted big projects and things in mind. We didn't want anybody to hold back on what they asked for."
About a dozen of the applicants were asked to make presentations to the Junior League committee, with seven ultimately chosen to receive funding.
"Our biggest grant was to the Women's Center," Ross said, with an award of $29,985 for a generator for the shelter the center operates for survivors of domestic violence. Ross said the building was badly damaged during the winter storm earlier this year. Some pipes froze, she said, and that wouldn't have happened if the facility had a generator. The women and children living at the shelter at the time were moved to hotels for months.
"It was really needed," Ross said of the generator.
Others presented with grants Monday include:
- Asbury House Child Enrollment Center — $23,000, to renovate the center's kitchen
- Graciously Broken Ministries — $12,000 for a playground at the organization's new facility where it provides a residential sobriety program for women
- Buckner — $11,000 toward educational scholarships
- East Texas Literacy Council — $6,094 to upgrade the GED software the organization uses
- Heartisans Marketplace — $6,000 toward everyday programming for the job training program for women
- Partners in Prevention — $2,107 to start a practical needs fund to assist mentoring program participants with such things as gas money.
Ross said the committee focused on awarding money to organizations and proposals that matched up with the Junior League's mission of empowering women through education.
"There was a lot of thought and intent to everything we did," Ross said.
"We had limited funds, so we made the decisions we thought would make the greatest impact," she said.