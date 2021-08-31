The city of Longview will be able to move forward with a road project from the May 2018 bond election after reaching a $400,000 settlement with owners of a store at the Mobberly Avenue and Estes Parkway intersection.
In May 2018, Longview voters approved a three-part, $108 million bond package that included $3.3 million to reconfigure the intersection of Estes Parkway, Mobberly Avenue, High Street and Edwin Street into a traditional T intersection and extend Bostic Drive/Millie Street through to Mobberly Avenue. An entryway monument and landscaping also are included.
The project has been delayed, though, as the city worked to reach an agreement with the owners of Novedades Lizbeth, Rene Cornejo and his wife Sylvia Bustos Cornejo, to purchase their property to make way for the construction project. They couldn't reach an agreement, and the city filed suit to take the property through the process of eminent domain. In June, two special commissioners appointed by County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Vincent Dulweber heard testimony in the case and then awarded $205,000 to the Cornejos, which was $30,000 more than the final offer the city had made to them.
Court filings indicate a resolution was reached on Aug. 11, through a "compromise settlement agreement."
On Aug. 19, each of the Cornjeos collected $102,500 from the court — the $205,000 the city had deposited with the court after the decision by the special commissioners. City Spokesman Shawn Hara, however, said that wasn't the total settlement. The settlement agreement awarded the Cornejos $400,000, including the $205,000 they collected on Aug. 19. The $400,000 includes money for the property as well as moving expenses.
Interim Assistant City Manager Rolin McPhee, who was until recently the public works director, previously said the city has been ready to accept bids for the bond project for months.