A trial planned for November was canceled this week after an out-of-court settlement ended a lawsuit involving Longview Dr. Yasser Zeid and a group of nurse practitioners and midwives who previously worked for him.
The seven women had worked for Zeid Women’s Health Center, providing women’s health care at Special Health Resources as part of a contract between the two entities. The seven providers’ employment with Zeid ended earlier this year under circumstances each side disputes, and they went to work for Special Health Resources.
Zeid sued them and Special Health Resources and successfully sought an injunction to prevent the women from working there, claiming they were prevented from doing so under a contractual noncompete clause. Judge Alfonso Charles, who presides over the 124th District Court in Gregg County, placed a one-year injunction on the women earlier this year, preventing them from working locally.
As a result, Special Health Resources fired the women: Sheli Kipp, Rikki Sandvik, Blanca Foster, Mary Beth Smith, Tamara Little, Estela Torres and Linda Boggs.
The women, however, filed a counterclaim in September, arguing against the injunction and calling for Zeid to be held financially responsible for their loss of incomes and other damages.
The case was headed to trial next month, even as an appeals court considered issues related to the injunction.
Online court records indicate, however, that the women’s attorney, Katherine Compton, notified Charles’ office this week that a settlement had been reached. The pretrial hearing set for Nov. 7 and the Nov. 12 trial have been canceled.
Attempts to reach attorneys representing Zeid and the seven women were unsuccessful Tuesday.
David Hayes, CEO of Special Health Resources, said the issue was “amicably resolved” for all parties. He declined to answer specific questions.
“We’ve been working on it for a while now, trying to come to a resolution,” he said. “So we came to an amicable resolution. And that’s all I can really say, is that it was really a lot of work by several people, and we came to a resolution that was amicable.”