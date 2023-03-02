Children and parents were waiting to party Thursday morning outside the Longview Public Library.
The library held its annual birthday celebration of children’s author and cartoonist Dr. Seuss — also known as Theodor Seuss Geisel. The Moeschle Room in the library was adorned door to floor with Dr. Seuss-related signs and decorations.
The birthday party was in conjunction with Thursday's National Read Across America Day.
Geisel was born March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Massachusetts. He wrote and illustrated more than 60 books under the name Dr. Seuss.
As patrons entered the Moeschle Room, they could sign up to enter a raffle for a Dr. Seuss book and also were given a goodie bag.
Longview police officers took turns reading books to children who sat and listened intently.
Sgt. Chip Koepke read "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish," followed by Lt. Ryan Rocket, who read "There's a Wocket in My Pocket!"
After the reading session, children were free to choose from a number of activities. One station had cupcakes ready for decorating with icing and fish candies, while another station featured a craft table. Spots were on the floor in the middle of the room for a cakewalk.
Kristin Boney was in line at the cupcake decorating station with her children, Owen, 6, and Sarah Kate, 2. The pair each got a dollop of icing on their cupcake and proceeded to choose decorations.
The family is from Kilgore and frequently visit the Longview library, Boney said.
She said she often brings the children to participate in the library's Music and Movement classes.
"We have been celebrating Dr. Seuss all week, and we're just excited to come to the activities," Boney said. "It's just a fun event ... we love it."
Natalia Dryer brought her children Yana, 7, Joshua, 3, and Watchman, 2. The Dryers also are library regulars and come to events often, she said.
"We read Dr. Seuss at home, so they know all those stories, and they wanted to have fun," she added.
Children's Librarian Terri Nalls said the library holds a Dr. Seuss event every year, but she was still "a little overwhelmed" by the number of people who showed up Thursday.
"Last year, I think we had about maybe 60 (people), so I think we're gonna definitely exceed that this year," she said.
Nalls added that library events seem to be more attended lately since the COVID-19 pandemic has eased and that people are "coming out more and more."
"We're just happy to see so many families coming out and having a variety of activities for them to do," she said.