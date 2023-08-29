Seven Medal of Honor recipients, three World War II veterans and the son of a famed military medic will be honored during a September military festival in Smith County.
The Texas Veteran’s Military Show on Sept. 23 in Bullard will include a parade, car show, military firepower demonstrations, a flyover and more, said Mike Balfay, the show’s organizer.
He said he anticipates a crowd of up to 4,000 people to attend the event, which was created to recognize the sacrifice of veterans.
“These veterans are great people and need to be honored and respected,” Balfay said.
Among the special guests for the event are the descendants of two WW II Medal of Honor recipients. Desmond Doss Jr.’s father was the subject of the 2016 hit film “Hacksaw Ridge.” Brent Casey’s grandfather was Woody Casey, who died in 2022 as the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient.
Seven Vietnam War veterans who were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military commendation, are set to be in Bullard for the weekend to speak with Brook Hill High School students Sept. 22 and attend the event the next day.
The Medal of Honor recipients set to attend the event are:
Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Donald Ballard, who threw himself on top of a grenade to save the lives of his fellow soldiers. He received the Medal of Honor in 1970 from President Richard Nixon. He rose to the rank of colonel.
Marine Sgt. Robert O' Malley, who ran toward an enemy trench and singlehandedly killed eight enemy soldiers. He received the Medal of Honor in 1966 from President Lyndon Johnson.
Army Spc. 4th Class Michael Fitzmaurice, who continued fighting after being seriously wounded by a grenade explosion. He received the Medal of Honor in 1973 from Nixon. He rose to the rank of technical sergeant in the Air National Guard.
Marine Capt. James Livingston, who led Marines on a mission to save a Vietnamese village from enemy forces. He received the Medal of Honor in 1970 from Nixon. He rose to the rank of major general.
Army Staff Sgt. Melvin Morris, who ran through enemy fire to rescue an injured commander. He received the Medal of Honor in 2014 from President Barack Obama. He rose to the rank of sergeant first class.
Army Spc. Fourth Class Robert Patterson, who charged into oncoming fire and destroyed an enemy bunker complex. He received the Medal of Honor in 1969 from Nixon. He rose to the rank of command sergeant major.
Army Pfc. Clarence Sasser, who crawled through mud after losing the use of his legs to care for a wounded soldier. He received the Medal of Honor in 1969 from Nixon. He rose to the rank of specialist fifth class.
The gathering of seven living Medal of Honor recipients is likely a first for East Texas, Balfay said. Of the roughly 2.6 million U.S. soldiers who served in Vietnam, fewer than 300 received a Medal of Honor. There are only 66 living Medal of Honor recipients in the United States, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.
The World War II veterans to be honored at the event are Dr. Jack Hetzel, who served in the U.S. Army for 20 years; Tom Garner, who earned the National Service Medal; and Briscoe Davis, a Bullard resident.
The Sept. 23 slew of events kicks off with a parade from Tyler to Bullard beginning at 9:15 a.m. Escorted by Patriot Guard riders, the procession will leave from Stewart Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. Two military helicopters — a Bell Huey and a Boeing CH-47 Chinook — will fly over the parade as it meanders south, Balfay said.
From there, the long line of vehicles will head south along that road to the town of Flint. The procession will travel east on FM 346 Road to U.S. 69 and continue south to Bullard.
Balfay said he hopes people will line up early along the length of the parade route.
“We need people waving flags when they come by to honor our veterans,” he said.
The parade will end at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Pkwy off U.S. 69, and that’s where the show begins around 10:10 a.m., Balfay said.
Marines will present the colors. After the Pledge of Allegiance, rifle salute and taps, an 80-foot-long American flag will be presented.
Longview musician and veteran Jenn Ford will sing the national anthem, and WW II military aircraft will fly over the area.
The event’s honorees will be introduced to the crowd one at a time. Lunch will be served at noon, and local band Mouse and the Traps will play.
From 1 to 3 p.m., show-goers can take rides in a military Jeep, check out classic vehicles and military equipment on display, talk with military recruiters, check out the swap meet and more, Balfay said. Military helicopters will be on display as well.
The next day at 2 p.m., the public is invited to the dedication of a memorial at Brook Hill High School in Bullard.
The Gold Star Family Memorial, a four-panel granite display honoring East Texas families who lost a child during combat, will be the first of its kind in the region, Balfay said.
The Gold Star recognition began during World War I, when families flew flags with blue stars denoting the number of family members serving in the military, according to the U.S. Army. If a loved one died, the blue star was changed to gold.
Balfay said East Texas likely has more than 300 Gold Star Families. The memorial will be a place for those families to congregate and support one another through their grief, he said.
“The only person who really understands is another family who has lost a child in battle,” Balfay said. “That’s why it’s crucial to bring these families together, to let them communicate.”
An auction that takes place during the Saturday event will help raise funds for the memorial.
The event is free and open to the public. More information on registering for the car show is available on the Facebook page “Texas Veterans’ Car and Military Vehicle Show.”
Though Balfay was never in combat, he and his fellow organizers have a passion for the event, he said.
“Everybody in my family fought in a war,” Balfay said. “Most of them got injured, and some of them died. So, it’s what I’ve got to do to honor those that did.
“Somebody’s got to do it.”