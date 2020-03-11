Several blood drives have been planned over the next couple of weeks in Longview and other East Texas towns.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Panola College will host a drive at 1109 W. Panola St., Carthage. Look for the Carter BloodCare bus in front of the ballroom.
For information or to schedule an appointment time, call Jody Harris at (903) 693-2011.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, the Cookville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a drive at 814 County Road 4045 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For information or to schedule an appointment, call Isabelle Smith at (903) 767-6600.
From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Fellowship Bible Church is hosting a drive at 4600 McCann Road, Longview. Look for the Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot.
For information or to schedule an appointment, call Kathy Slivertooth at (903) 663-9591.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20, Best Buy is hosting a drive at 422 W. Loop 281, Longview. Look for the Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot.
For information or to schedule an appointment, call Art Martine at (903) 757-9212.