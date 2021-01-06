A storm system brought about 2 inches of rain to East Texas on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, about 1.2 inches of rain had fallen in Longview,” National Weather Service Shreveport Meteorologist Matt Hemingway said.
Thunderstorms and waves of heavy rainfall rolled through the region throughout the day as temperatures reached about 53 degrees. Temperatures dropped into the low 40s overnight with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
“We are going to look at at least a couple of days of drying out through Saturday,” Hemingway said. “It will be cold.”
Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the week with lows into the low 30s and high 20s.
“The next big weather Sunday into Monday could be a mix of rain and snow,” Hemingway said. “With the track of this next system, we will pull in some cold temps.”
Hemingway added that the precipitation could be rain mixed with some snow or all snow.
“There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty,” Hemingway said. He added that Sunday into Monday could bring a half inch of precipitation but there is no snowfall estimate because the system is too far out.
“We’ll continue to get a better idea over the next few days,” Hemingway said.
Longview ended December with above average rainfall for the month. On Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, the area received 2.82 inches of rain with a total of 6.94 inches of rain for the month. The normal average rainfall for Longview in December is 4.49 inches.