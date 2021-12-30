Longview-area residents who plan to imbibe while celebrating the new year have several options for a free safe ride home.
The Texas Department of Transportation and local law enforcement recommend motorists prepare to avoid driving drunk by designating a sober driver in a group, asking a friend of family member for a ride or by calling a rideshare service or taxi.
Locally, Longview Transit will again be offering its Safe Ride Home program this year.
Longview Transit, in partnership with R&K Distributors, is offering free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve. Transportation service is available to or from any Longview destination.
The service starts 8 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, or to schedule a ride, call (903) 753-2287.
Yellow Checker Cab of Longview is also offering a free ride home for the holiday. For rides, call (903) 932-2231.
Roberts & Roberts law firm is offering free rides home in Longview and Tyler in an effort to prevent drunken driving incident during the holidays. The firm has partnered with Tyler Car Service to give residents in the cities an option for free rides home through Jan. 1.
More information is available at the firm’s website, robertslawfirm.com.
Spokesman Brandon Thornton said this past week that the Longview Police Department planned increased enforcement during the holiday weekend.
“We will have a team of officers out on Dec 31, 2021, primarily conducting DWI enforcement,” said Thornton, who also cautioned drivers to take precautions when leaving their vehicles.
“Hide your things. Lock your door. Take your keys,” he said.
The department reported a smattering of driving while intoxicated arrests surrounding New Year’s Eve — traditionally, a time of celebration. Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020, the department made four DWI arrests. Three were made during the same time frame the following year, according to police records.
The Texas Department of Public Safety began its annual holiday traffic enforcement campaign before Christmas. Troopers were set to be looking for motorists not wearing seatbelts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations, the department said in a statement.
This past year, DPS reported its Christmas and New Year’s enforcement efforts resulted in 615 DWI arrests and 116,810 citations and warnings.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported there were 93 alcohol-related crashes resulting in death and 2,462 “DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes” during this past year’s holiday season.