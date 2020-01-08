A "significant weather outbreak" is expected Friday afternoon through early Saturday in the Longview area, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service says tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary threats, but large hail and isolated flash flooding also are possible.
The highest flash flooding threat will be north of Interstate 20.
"The severe weather threat should come to an end around daybreak Saturday as the storms move east of our area," according to the weather service.
Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-70s Friday before falling to a low of about 46 Friday night