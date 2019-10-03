The Stephen F. Austin State University Office of Multicultural Affairs has added a new event for Oct. 11 in honor of National Coming Out Day.
Tegan Mingo, student ambassador to the office, said the celebration is to promote LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion and raise awareness about the community to SFA and Nacogdoches residents.
In partnership with the Lumberjack Multicultural Association, SFA’s Residence Life Department and Pride Nac, the celebration will provide food and entertainment while educating the community about accessible health services, safe spaces and more.
”This event will be of significance because we are in a rural, conservative city and can promote inclusiveness so that the LGBTQ+ community feels welcomed and can be themselves in Nacogdoches,” Mingo said.
The free, public event is set 1 to 4 p.m. at SFA’s Ag Pond. It will include a picnic, yard games, group activities and an educational segment covering health issues, labels and history about the LGBTQ+ community.
For information, go to sfasu.edu/oma .