After almost six years of service to the Greater Longview United Way, Executive Director Donna Sharp says she will retire after the 2020-21 fundraising campaign.
“It's been the honor of my life to serve the United Way,” she said. “I love the United Way, and I will always support it.”
As executive director, Sharp worked on the organization's annual campaigns, supervised funding of 37 community-based programs and worked hand-in-hand with the organization’s 20 agencies, according to a statement from the United Way.
Sharp, 62, began her tenure as United Way executive director in April 2015. She said she started working in the nonprofit world in 2007 as executive director of Longview Community Ministries.
“I loved serving people,” Sharp said. “Meeting needs that were pressing for people was certainly the mission of Longview Community Ministries. With the United Way, it was serving people on a larger scale.”
The Greater Longview United way works with agencies to improve education, help East Texans achieve financial stability and promote healthy living.
“Throughout her tenure, Donna Sharp’s vision, leadership, and passion for service have impacted countless lives and improved the quality of life for our entire community," United Way board President Rolin McPhee said in a statement. "That’s been especially true as we all faced the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year."
Sharp said she considers establishing the United Way's COVID Relief Fund to be one of her biggest accomplishments during her tenure.
The fund was started in March when the virus first started to circulate in the area.
“We started the fund with some funds in reserve,” she said. “Shortly after, the funds and donations started rolling in, and we provided assistance right from here.”
The funding for the program ran out and the service was closed in August but was able to provide about $100,000 in assistance and $15,000 to area hospitals for personal protective equipment, Sharp said.
“I have a rock-solid staff, and I credit them with what we have accomplished as well,” she said.
Part of her goal was to make the community more aware of how United Way funding was used on local needs.
“It’s local dollars going to local programs going to local folks,” Sharp said. “When you really look at the local impact, it’s all based on community needs.”
Sharp believes the Greater Longview United Way has expanded awareness through community events and partnerships.
She said she and her husband decided more than a year ago that she would retire at the end of the fundraising campaign at the end of March.
“My husband has been retired for eight years, and we are looking forward to the opportunities to travel and relax,” Sharp said. “I’ve been working since I was 18, so I feel that it is time for a break.”
Sharp said she is looking forward to spending time with her family, her husband and breaking in the new golf clubs she got for Christmas.
“It will be 35 years this year we’ve been married, and I even want to hang out with him still,” Sharp said, laughing. She said they hope to travel when the pandemic eases.
She said she has no plans to leave the area, adding that she loves Longview.
She said she will be working with the new executive director to help with a smooth transition.
“It is the GLUW board’s plan to begin seeking out highly qualified candidates for the position, and we hope to announce a new executive director prior to Ms. Sharp’s departure,” McPhee said. “This will help to ensure a seamless transition of leadership as we look ahead to the 2021-2022 Greater Longview United Way campaign and the successful continuance of the many programs and efforts that create long-lasting change in our community.”
Sharp will continue to assist leadership on a “limited basis as needed” through the summer and plans to remain actively involved with the organization going forward as a supporter.
“We hope to continue on the upward trajectory,” Sharp said. “I will be the biggest advocate ever for the United Way, and I will stay involved as a leadership donor. I firmly believe in the mission.”