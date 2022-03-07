A Longview man was jailed in Smith County after police say he was shot by a woman after forcing his way into her western Harrison County home.
Matthew Dillon George, 30, was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail on a charge of burglary of a habitation, according to jail records.
Harrison County deputies responded at about 8 p.m. Friday to a report about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1500 block of Juanita Road, which has a Longview address, according to statement released Monday by Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.
Fletcher said when deputies arrived, they found George injured from a single gunshot wound.
He said investigators determined George had been shot “while committing burglary.” According to Fletcher, George forced himself into the residence where the homeowner was present.
“The homeowner verbally gave orders for George to leave, which he refused,” the statement said. “Fearing for her safety, the homeowner fired one shot, striking George.”
George was taken to a Longview hospital for treatment and later moved to a Tyler hospital. Fletcher said that while George was being treated, officers obtained a warrant for his arrest.
When George was released Sunday from the hospital in Tyler, he was arrested and booked into Smith County Jail. He will be moved to Harrison County, according to Fletcher.
“This entire incident is an excellent example of the importance of our 2nd Amendment,” Fletcher said. “I am thankful the homeowner was un-harmed but also thankful the suspect in this episode will now face his consequences through the judicial system; it could have ended a lot worse.”
Smith County Jail records show George’s bond was set at $50,000.