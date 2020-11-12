Smoke from roof work at the Gregg County North Jail set off alarms Thursday afternoon and drew fire crews to the facility on Whaley Street.
At about 3:30 p.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to a fire call at the facility.
“We have roof construction going on,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said.
He said the roofing crew was heating tar near one of the vent pipes, which caused smoke, setting off the fire alarms. The crew was working over the laundry area, which is separate from the housing area.
“It was not near any of our housing areasm so there was no need to evacuate any inmates,” Tubb said. “Nobody was in danger.”
When fire crews arrived, the jail staff was investigating the smoke.
A ladder truck was used for two firefighters to inspect the roof. No smoke was visible from the road or parking lot.
Tubb said the sheriff’s office first notifies the fire department when an alarm is activated.
“We’re never going to assume it’s nothing without calling the fire department first,” he said. “We’re going to use caution and make sure that everybody we’re in charge of looking after in the jail is safe and taken care of.”