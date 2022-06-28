The suspect in an extensive manhunt early Monday in Hallsville had walked up behind a woman at her home, put a shotgun to her back and tried to pull her into a barn area on the property, the Harrison County sheriff said Tuesday morning.
Sheriff B.J. Fletcher credited cooperation with Union Pacific and other agencies in the arrest of Raul Cleto Torres, 26. According to jail records, Torres was booked Monday into Harrison County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. Bonds on the charges had not yet been set.
Fletcher said Torres had been “living on the streets in Longview from what we understand.” He also said Torres is in the country illegally and had been previously deported after entering the U.S. “without inspection.”
At about 7:22 a.m. a woman who lives along U.S. 80 east of Hallsville called 911 for Harrison County dispatch said as she walked in her driveway, someone walked up behind her with a shotgun, placed it to her back and “started speaking in Spanish to her,” Fletcher said.
The suspect, identified as Torres, grabbed the woman’s clothing and tried to pull her into a barn area on the property, according to Fletcher.
Fletcher later said Torres got the gun during a burglary earlier Monday at a home on North Seventh Street in Longview.
Fletcher said the woman bought back and would not allow the suspect to pull her into the barn.
“When she freed herself, she went inside and called 911,” Fletcher said.
Upon arrival, law enforcement were told the subject was possibly hiding in the barn area and that he was armed.
Fletcher said officers set up a perimeter around the barn and property and began using a drone to see if he was outside the barn.
While deputies were setting up the perimeter, the suspect was seen by Union Pacific employees running down the tracks behind the post office in Hallsville.
The perimeter was moved based on sightings of the suspect. Fletcher said the suspect was spotted many times during a search that involved “hours and hours in the woods” and large pastures with creek bottoms.
Officers used K-9 officers to track Torres. When one alerted on him, an officer told the suspect to show his hands. Where he was found was in “extremely thick” brush, Fletcher said, and the subject began pointing the shotgun at the sergeant.
“They had a very brief standoff,” Fletcher said. “The subject dropped the shotgun, and he was taken into custody.”
Fletcher said Union Pacific stopped trains in the area during the search so law enforcement officials wouldn’t have to worry about the traffic. He said the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hallsville police and a Longview officer who lives in Hallsville assisted with the search.
“These guys along with the other departments worked tirelessly. We were in no position to walk away until he was caught. He was an extreme threat and safety to the public,” Fletcher said. “I do believe he was desperate enough personally that somebody else was going to get hurt.”
The Department of Homeland Security also responded. Fletcher said Torres was also facing an immigration hold.
“Homeland Security is looking at further charges,” he said.