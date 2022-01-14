A Harrison County Jail inmate who officials said was found with labored breathing died at a local hospital.
The Texas Rangers are investigating after the death, according to information released Friday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Jail staff at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday saw a female inmate, who was in isolation on 15-minute welfare checks, who had labored breathing, according to the statement. Staff gave the woman medical assistance and called emergency personnel who responded and took the inmate to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall.
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman’s condition continued to decline while at the hospital, and she later died. The woman had been jailed since Dec. 30 after an arrest by Marshal police.
The woman’s name was not released pending notification of family, according to the sheriff’s office.
State law requires an independent agency investigate all in-custody deaths in Texas.