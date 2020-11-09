Six-year-old twins Max and Eli Patterson spent Monday afternoon getting into the holiday spirit, with a frozen Texas twist, at Shivers Natural Snow.
"I love that I can bring my kids here, and it's outdoors, it's family-friendly and it has a really good atmosphere," their mom Ashton Patterson said.
The Pattersons were among dozens of East Texas families who on Monday visited Shivers Natural Snow, 5651 U.S. 259, for the launch of the food truck's annual holiday drinks.
Shivers began offering holiday drinks, including a variety of hot chocolate concoctions, about four years ago, owner Rachael Reeves said. In more recent years, Shivers has expanded its selection to include frozen hot chocolate.
"Texas doesn't always lend itself to hot drinks, so we decided to add frozen flavors," she said.
With the launch of its holiday drinks Monday, Shivers also added another frozen flavor to its lineup. The Frozen Sally is the frozen version of Shivers' much-loved Sally's Sister. Frozen Sally features Ghirardelli caramel, homemade sweet cream and milk, and it's topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and sea salt.
With Longview CPA Carmela Davis moving her Carmela's Magical Santa Land to U.S. 259 near Shivers, Reeves said she hopes to see many families begin traditions of coming to Shivers for hot chocolate and visiting Santa Land.
"This year, especially with everything that's been going on and everyone feeling so abnormal, we hope that families can come out and that we can give them a tradition that will help this season feel normal to them," Reeves said.
With Shivers being outdoors with picnic tables spaced out, Reeves said the location encourages social distancing. Meanwhile, Carmela's Magical Santa Land is a drive-thru attraction of holiday lights.
"We hope they can have holiday traditions that feel safe and comfortable," Reeves said.
For the Pattersons, Shivers has been and will continue to be a tradition. Max and Eli even had a Shivers-themed birthday party a couple of years ago, Ashton Patterson said.
"We're big fans," she said. "We love it, and I would say the holiday drinks are our favorite Shivers season."