A suspect has been arrested in an early Saturday shooting in Upshur County that left one man dead, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday to a shooting call at a residence in the 2500 block of Texas 154 east of Gilmer and found the victim in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was identified as Michael Jermaine Odom, 29, of Longview. He was transported to a Longview medical center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect in the shooting, whom officials did not identify, was at the residence when deputies arrived and was held Saturday in the Upshur County Jail awaiting arraignment on a charge of murder.