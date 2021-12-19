Shoppers crowded into Longview stores Saturday to pick up almost last-minute gifts the weekend before Christmas.
“A lot of last-minute shopping,” Kailey Morton said, pushing a stroller and shopping with her family at the Longview Mall. “We are seeing a ton of people. I mean, we’re doing last-minute shopping.”
Morton, of Kilgore, said the crowds at the mall have been the biggest she has seen all season.
“I came last weekend and it was like a small fraction of the amount that is here today,” she said.
Groups of people wearing Christmas sweaters and some families wearing matching pajamas weaved through the stalls along the corridors of the mall. Hundreds of cars packed the parking lot.
“I think it’s chaotic,” said Girl Scout Rubye Porter, 14, of Liberty City. “I thought that it wasn’t going to be that crowded.”
Rubye, her mother and fellow Girls Scouts have been stationed at the mall to wrap presents for shoppers as a fundraiser.
“I’m tired,” she said. “My feet are hurting in these combat boots.”
Rubye, 14, said she had wrapped more than 20 boxes Saturday in the short time she had been there for her shift. This is her first year working the gift wrapping station.
Mickey White of Longview has his family’s Christmas shopping well scheduled when it comes to his five children. He takes each child individually to shop so gifts remain a secret.
“I took two last weekend, one this morning and now I get the other two this afternoon,” he said. “We bought mamma something too.”
White said it had been busy all day, which was different compared with the COVID-19 concerns of this past year.
“At this point, I think everyone’s trying to be as normal as possible,” he said.