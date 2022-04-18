Auto shoppers are seeing higher prices and fewer vehicles, but dealers say there's never been a better time to trade in a car.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of semiconductors — used in car manufacturing — translating into costlier vehicles, said Scott Peters, owner of Peters Chevrolet in Longview.
And fewer new vehicles means higher demand for used ones.
While new cars may cost more, shoppers who decide to trade in their vehicles can do so for a higher value, Peters said, adding that new cars are likely not to depreciate in value as much.
Justin Biggs, owner of Biggs Auto Sales in Longview, said it's also a good time to sell a used car.
Used vehicles that could have been bought for around $7,000 by dealers only two years ago are for going double that, Biggs said. As such, even the prices of used cars are “crazy high” right now, he said.
“Right now, vehicles are 100% to 150% higher, and I know that sounds crazy,” Biggs said. “If you're used to buying a certain price-range vehicle, you're going to pay double that.”
Until people are able to go to a new vehicle dealership and get what they want, there will be a shortage, and prices will be high, Biggs said. While prices may be high, if a seller is able to get inventory, people will buy it regardless, he added.
“I think the consumers and dealers would definitely like to see a bigger supply, and I think you will probably see a 15% to 25% increase in supply, but I don't know that you’ll see dealers' lots change as far as how they look,” Peters said. “New vehicles will still mostly be sold before getting to the lot. They'll either be ordered or they'll be sold when the vehicle is in transit.”
Overall, Peters said vehicle prices are stable right now. However, with some new inventory coming in, it's unlikely prices will significantly decrease, he said.
“I think we’ve kind of plateaued and we’ve reached a good stable point, and that's good for people who are nervous about paying more for their vehicle,” Peters said. “They shouldn’t be nervous because their vehicle is going to hold its value better than it did in the past, and they'll be able to get more for their trade in.”
With shortages in the market, Peters said dealers have had to adapt to the challenges and communicate with their customers.
Biggs said it has become essential in the past year to find new means to get inventory.
“We’ve had challenges with supply chains. We’ve had challenges with transportation, but the key to getting through that fire is increased communication with the people who do business with you,” Peters said.
In the past, parts could be delivered the next day, but's that's not always the case now, Peters said. Dealers can't afford to make mistakes, so sharing with customers that delays or other issues could occur are essential, he said.
Peters' dealership works with customers in whatever way works best, whether it's in-person at the dealership or without the customer ever coming in, he said. He added that 60% of sales at Peters are done outside of Longview.
As for the future, Peters said he is looking forward to manufacturers focusing more on the design of vehicles, making them edgier and more fun while also having improved performance and focusing on fuel economy.