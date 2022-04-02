Family members of a man killed this week in a Longview double homicide remembered him as someone who faced challenges yet was a good man whose life “shouldn’t have been taken.”
Larry Gonzales II on Friday said his brother, Kevin Gonzales, 34, was “full of energy, full of life, always outgoing” and that he loved his three daughters and his nieces and nephews.
Officers found Gonzales and Todd Monroe, 53, with gunshot wounds after responding Wednesday afternoon to the 1100 block of Fisher Road in Longview. Police said when officers arrived, one of the men was dead. The other man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Jared Scott Sobey, shot and killed himself Friday afternoon as police closed in on him at an apartment complex in White Oak.
Delilah Gonzales, who called Kevin Gonzales her best friend, said she started hearing early Thursday through social media posts that he had died.
Her sister, Keelee Loeffler, began calling at about 5:30 a.m. urging a call to police.
The night before, detectives had come to Larry Gonzales’ Longview home looking for a woman they later learned was Kevin Gonzales’ girlfriend. When they were told on the phone that an officer needed to speak to them in person, the siblings said they knew their brother was gone.
Investigators arrived at Larry Gonzales’ home at about 8 a.m. Thursday and confirmed his brother was one of the two people who had been shot and killed. Larry Gonzales said his first reaction was anger.
“Angry at him for the choices he had made. Angry at the guy that did this. Just in shock,” he said.
The youngest sibling, Loeffler, said she and others knew it was a possibility because of the lifestyle their brother had been living. Larry Gonzales said in spite of that, the family loved him.
“That was the thing about Kevin. Yes, he had a drug problem and stuff like that, but Kevin as a person never changed. Put the drugs aside, he was a good dude,” Larry Gonzales said.
Larry Gonzales and Loeffler said they had not seen their brother as much the past couple of years because of that lifestyle.
“But my kids know him and know who he was and loved him,” Larry Gonzales said. “And he loved them very much.”
“He loved all his nieces and nephews,” Loeffler said.
Larry Gonzales said his brother kept the lifestyle away from his family because he knew they did not approve of it. He said his brother wanted to change, but it was hard for him.
“We tried many years to get him the help,” he said. “He’d be like, ‘Yeah, I want the help. I need it.’ But then shortly after, he'd go right back to it.”
Larry Gonzales said his brother got to a point where he had a criminal record, and the better jobs were harder for him to get. It then became easier to return to what he knew.
“He wanted to do good. He’d get put in jail, you know. I’d go visit him, and we’d talk about God and wanting to change his life,” Larry Gonzales said. “I was like, ‘You’ve got to be a father for your girls,’ and he’d cry right there. In his heart, he wanted it.
"But then, you come back out to reality, and reality is those same people are still there; those same people still want to hang out with you, and it’s easy just to fall right back into that crowd. And that’s what always got Kevin, man. That was the easy way.”
Loeffler said in spite of his drug use, her brother’s care for other people was evident.
“He was very loving and caring, even being on the drugs,” she said. “He was very loving and caring, always willing to help anybody.”
The siblings said they would like to know why their brother was killed.
Larry Gonzales said he knows some people will create stories about what they think led to the shootings, but he said only the people there that day know what happened.
“No matter what kind of lifestyle he lived or the choices he made, at the end of the day there’s one person that is over our judgment — and that’s God,” he said. “No man should be able to say it’s time for me to take your life at any point.
"I don’t know the whole story. I don’t know why my brother was there. At the end of the day, none of that matters because his life shouldn’t have been taken.”